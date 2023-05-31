Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police arrest suspect following violent robbery downtown

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 1:51 pm
Winnipeg police say they have arrested a suspect after a violent robbery in the downtown area on Saturday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say they have arrested a suspect after a violent robbery in the downtown area on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police say they have arrested a suspect after an assault and robbery in the downtown area on Saturday.

At 2 p.m. on May 27, police found a man who was suffering from upper body injuries at the intersection of Fort Street and Graham Avenue.

The 42-year-old’s injuries were the result of a physical assault and he was assessed by paramedics at the scene, police say.

Police say the victim was approached by the suspect in the 200 block of Graham and was attacked. The suspect then robbed him of his bike.

The suspect had fled by the time police arrived but on Monday officers found him near the intersection of St. Mary Avenue and Hargrave Street. He was arrested without incident.

A 28-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with robbery and was released on an undertaking.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg to examine expanding hours, safety for downtown public washroom'
Winnipeg to examine expanding hours, safety for downtown public washroom
ManitobaAssaultwinnipegRobberyWinnipeg crimeDowntownWPSBike TheftWinnipeg Downtownstrongarm robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers