Winnipeg police arrest suspect following violent robbery downtown

Winnipeg police say they have arrested a suspect after an assault and robbery in the downtown area on Saturday.

At 2 p.m. on May 27, police found a man who was suffering from upper body injuries at the intersection of Fort Street and Graham Avenue.

The 42-year-old’s injuries were the result of a physical assault and he was assessed by paramedics at the scene, police say.

Police say the victim was approached by the suspect in the 200 block of Graham and was attacked. The suspect then robbed him of his bike.

The suspect had fled by the time police arrived but on Monday officers found him near the intersection of St. Mary Avenue and Hargrave Street. He was arrested without incident.

A 28-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with robbery and was released on an undertaking.