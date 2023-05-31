No charges after bicycle collides with vehicle in Guelph: police

A Guelph teen is in hospital after a collision between a bicycle and a vehicle.
Investigators with the Guelph Police Service say they received a call from a motorist around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.
They say the driver of the vehicle told them he was making a right turn at Municipal Street and Edinburgh Road South when a bicycle crashed into the side of the vehicle.
Investigators say the bicycle was riding on the sidewalk at the time.
A 14-year-old boy suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Investigators say no charges will be laid.
