No charges after bicycle collides with vehicle in Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph teen is in hospital after a collision between a bicycle and a vehicle.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service say they received a call from a motorist around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

They say the driver of the vehicle told them he was making a right turn at Municipal Street and Edinburgh Road South when a bicycle crashed into the side of the vehicle.

Investigators say the bicycle was riding on the sidewalk at the time.

A 14-year-old boy suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigators say no charges will be laid.