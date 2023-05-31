Capable Con returns to Peterborough to cap off National AccessAbility Week

Send this page to someone via email

The second-annual Capable Con in downtown Peterborough, Ont., aims to highlight challenges and celebrate individuals living with disabilities.

Hosted by the Council for Persons with Disabilities, Capable Con on Saturday, June 3, will see the Venture North parking lot host interactive experiences, arts, crafts and entertainment as part of National AccessAbility Week.

Admission is free for the event which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the lot on 270 George St. North.

“When you leave the parking lot, you’ll have experienced something — hopefully — that you haven’t experienced before,” said event facilitator Rachel Quilty. “So the hope really is to obviously come and have a day of fun, but to also take away some awareness regarding disability and inclusion.”

Quilty says one of the main draws is the “Time in Our Shoes” program which allows visitors to simulate different disabilities via the use of virtual reality.

Story continues below advertisement

“You get to don different types of equipment and see what it might be like to live as someone with a disability or a unique challenge,” she said.

2:10 Inaugural ‘Capable Con’ in Peterborough celebrates and raises awareness for those living with disabilities

Mark Buffone, the City of Peterborough’s accessibility compliance specialist, says events such as Capable Con play an important role in highlighting residents’ accessibility concerns or needs.

In terms of meeting provincial accessibility compliance, as well as the Council for Persons with Disabilities’ standards, Buffone says the city currently meets all targets.

But he says there is always room for growth and improvement.

“It’s really hard, and sometimes impossible to make things fully accessible,” he said. “We try our best, but the more you listen to the needs of people with disabilities, the more you learn how to tweak things to make things inclusive for everyone.”

Story continues below advertisement

Other events leading up to Capable Con include: