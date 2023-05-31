Menu

Health

Capable Con returns to Peterborough to cap off National AccessAbility Week

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 12:55 pm
Capable Con set to cap off National AccessAbility Week
The last week in May is National AccessAbility Week - a time to celebrate the contributions of people with disabilities. In Peterborough, The Council For Persons With Disabilities has organized a week full of activities for the differently-abled, ending with a daylong bash downtown. Sam Houpt has the story...
The second-annual Capable Con in downtown Peterborough, Ont., aims to highlight challenges and celebrate individuals living with disabilities.

Hosted by the Council for Persons with Disabilities, Capable Con on Saturday, June 3, will see the Venture North parking lot host interactive experiences, arts, crafts and entertainment as part of National AccessAbility Week.

Admission is free for the event which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the lot on 270 George St. North.

“When you leave the parking lot, you’ll have experienced something — hopefully — that you haven’t experienced before,” said event facilitator Rachel Quilty. “So the hope really is to obviously come and have a day of fun, but to also take away some awareness regarding disability and inclusion.”

Quilty says one of the main draws is the “Time in Our Shoes” program which allows visitors to simulate different disabilities via the use of virtual reality.

“You get to don different types of equipment and see what it might be like to live as someone with a disability or a unique challenge,” she said.

Inaugural 'Capable Con' in Peterborough celebrates and raises awareness for those living with disabilities

Mark Buffone, the City of Peterborough’s accessibility compliance specialist, says events such as Capable Con play an important role in highlighting residents’ accessibility concerns or needs.

In terms of meeting provincial accessibility compliance, as well as the Council for Persons with Disabilities’ standards, Buffone says the city currently meets all targets.

But he says there is always room for growth and improvement.

“It’s really hard, and sometimes impossible to make things fully accessible,” he said. “We try our best, but the more you listen to the needs of people with disabilities, the more you learn how to tweak things to make things inclusive for everyone.”

Other events leading up to Capable Con include:

  • Wednesday, May 31: An inclusive workout at the YMCA (123 Aylmer St. South) from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 1:  A free wheelchair and mobility device tuneup at Living Well Home Medical Equipment (755 Erskine Ave.) from 10 a.m. to noon; and a  pickleball “Rally for play” event at the Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre (755 Brealey Dr.) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Friday, June 2: A bicycle tuneup and decorating hosted at Millennium Park on Water Street hosted by B!ke Community Bike Shop.
Embracing senior-friendly tech solutions
AccessibilityDisabilityDisabilitiesCouncil For Persons With DisabilitiesCapable ConCapbale Con 2023Capbale Con PeterboroughNational AccessAccessibility Week
