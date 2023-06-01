Saskatoon Pride Month events planned throughout June

Send this page to someone via email

June is Pride Month, and Saskatoon has several events planned throughout the month, ranging from barbecues to lawn bowling, art exhibits and a masquerade ball.

A Pride flag-raising ceremony is happening at Nobel Plaza at the University of Saskatchewan Thursday at 1 p.m.

On the same day, a Pride Month launch party is happening at the Nutrien Tower from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event says there will be a dance floor, appetizers and beverages for anyone who buys tickets.

From Thursday until Sunday, the Nutrien Children’s Festival at Kinsmen Park will have a rainbow tent.

“From Drag Queen Storytime to inclusive dress up performances filled with colour and fun. This tent is full of rainbows,” reads the tent description.

Saturday will have both a Pride Golf Classic, as well as Pride Bingo.

The Moon Lake Golf and Country Club event will begin with a 2 p.m. lunch at Capitol Music Club, and the 6 p.m. bingo event takes place at Kicking Horse Saloon.

Lawn bowling runs June 5, 12, 19 and 26 at the Nutana Lawn Bowling Club, but the Prairie Lily Curling League website noted that team registration is closed.

June 10 has both a car wash and a family barbecue.

The Rainbow Wash Day takes place at the Spiffy Car Wash on Melville Street starting at 8 a.m., with part of the proceeds going to Saskatoon Pride.

The Family Pride BBQ takes place at Massey Park from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., which is hosted by Grosvenor Park United Church.

A walk through Donna Birkmaier Park is scheduled for June 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for some bird watching as part of the Fabulous Feathers: A Bird Walk event.

The Roxy Theatre will also be showing two movies that evening for free as part of Pride Movie Night: Luca at 4 p.m. and C.R.A.Z.Y. at 7 p.m.

A flag-raising will also take place at the City Hall Civic Plaza on June 12 at 11:30 a.m., and the Wes Funk Memorial Pride Latte will take place at Frances Morrison Central Library at 6 p.m.

Night at the Discotheque is a disco-themed queer dance party at the Hose and Hydrant on June 14 at 8 p.m. available by admission.

The Queer Artistry Art Exhibit takes place at The Studio on the same day, as well as the Bridge City Chorus Concert and Karaoke being held at Mayfair United Church.

June 15 has a Pride Bingo Night at the HMCS Unicorn, The Incredi-Ball at PiNK Bar and Lounge, as well as a Zoom presentation on 2SLGBTQ history during the First World War.

Modern Pride: Wild Black and éemi in Concert takes place at the Remai Modern on June 16 at 8 p.m., and PiNK Bar and Lounge will hold a Pride Foam Night at 9 p.m.

June 17 has a range of events planned for the day with a Pride parade, Pride market, Pride in the Park, a beer gardens, a kids’ fun zone, Pride Block Party and the Youth Q-Factor.