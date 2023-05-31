6 people charged with child pornography offences after online investigation: Toronto police

See more sharing options

Six people have been charged in connection with an internet child exploitation investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said between May 8 and May 19, officers launched an undercover online investigation under the name “Last Byte.”

Officers said to date, one child has been safeguarded and seven search warrants were executed across Toronto.

As a result, police said six people have been charged.

A 41-year-old man, a 38-year-old man, a 44-year-old man, a 48-year-old man, a 31-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, all from Toronto, have all been charged with child pornography-related charges.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing, and further arrests and charges “are anticipated.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.