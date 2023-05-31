Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Illegal loaded handgun found near crib during Richmond Hill search warrant: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 11:55 am
Police say a loaded illegal handgun was found wrapped in a sweater in a closet next to a crib. View image in full screen
Police say a loaded illegal handgun was found wrapped in a sweater in a closet next to a crib. Handout / York Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An illegal loaded handgun was found in a closet next to a crib as officers executed a search warrant in Richmond Hill, Ont., last week as part of an investigation into a suspected drug trafficker, police say.

York Regional Police said their guns, gangs and drug enforcement unit launched an investigation this month into a suspected drug trafficker and last Thursday, conducted a search warrant at an apartment in Richmond Hill.

At the apartment, where a man and his three children live, cocaine, cash and an illegal loaded 9-mm Ruger handgun were seized, police say.

“The firearm was found wrapped in a sweater, in a child’s bedroom closet, next to a crib,” police said.

The three children, aged three, eight and 12, were home at the time of the search warrant, police said, and the Children’s Aid Society has been notified.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is deplorable that a loaded firearm and cocaine were easily accessible to three young children in their own home and shocking the gun was found next to a crib in a three-year-old’s bedroom,” York police Chief Jim MacSween said.

A 33-year-old Richmond Hill man has been charged with a number of offences, including careless storage of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, trafficking cocaine and uttering threats.

Click to play video: 'A video which appears to show video of a Brampton woman’s murder has surfaced online'
A video which appears to show video of a Brampton woman’s murder has surfaced online
CrimeYork Regional PoliceDrug TraffickingFirearmRichmond HillYork PoliceRichmond Hill crimeIllegal Firearmillegal gun
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers