Crime

Guelph police make arrest in prescription fraud investigation

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted May 31, 2023 11:01 am
Guelph police
Guelph police
Police say a 21-year-old Guelph man faces multiple charges following a lengthy prescription fraud investigation dating back to last year.

Authorities said they discovered at least 22 prescription fraud cases after they began investigating early last year and believe more went undetected.

They said several people working together recruited others to use fake IDs to submit and collect fraudulent prescriptions.

Police arrested the accused on Tuesday and a search led to them finding a weapon on him as well.

Trending Now

He’s been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance, making a false document, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The investigation remains ongoing.

He’s scheduled to make an appearance in a Guelph court in July.

