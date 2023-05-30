Public’s help sought in Salmon Arm targeted attack

Send this page to someone via email

A man shot in a targeted attack survived, say police in B.C.’s Southern Interior, but was later arrested for violating his parole conditions.

Salmon Arm RCMP say they were initially called to Shuswap Lakes General Hospital on Sunday for a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, however, was uncooperative with police, and RCMP say he was arrested on outstanding Canada-wide arrest warrants.

“He has now been turned over to federal corrections to answer to his parole violations,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West.

At the same time, Salmon Arm RCMP were called to a vehicle fire on a forest service road, east of Canoe. The car was reported to be stolen from Alberta.

“Police are investigating its possible connection to the shooting at this time,” said West.

To complicate matters, police say they were alerted on Monday to a newer black Ford Bronco that had bullet holes in it.

The Bronco was found in the area of Harbourfront Drive and Marine Park Drive.

“Police are confident that this was a targeted attack,” said West.

“The male who was in hospital has known ties to an organized crime group from outside the Salmon Arm area.”

If you have dashcam or security video from along Harbourfront Drive area or the hospital area of a newer black Ford Bronco on Sunday, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., you are asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment at 250-832-6044.