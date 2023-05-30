Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Public’s help sought in Salmon Arm targeted attack

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 8:46 pm
RCMP vehicle with emergency lights on
File photo. Courtesy: RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man shot in a targeted attack survived, say police in B.C.’s Southern Interior, but was later arrested for violating his parole conditions.

Salmon Arm RCMP say they were initially called to Shuswap Lakes General Hospital on Sunday for a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, however, was uncooperative with police, and RCMP say he was arrested on outstanding Canada-wide arrest warrants.

Click to play video: 'Footage appears to capture horrific drive-by shooting in Surrey'
Footage appears to capture horrific drive-by shooting in Surrey

“He has now been turned over to federal corrections to answer to his parole violations,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West.

Story continues below advertisement

At the same time, Salmon Arm RCMP were called to a vehicle fire on a forest service road, east of Canoe. The car was reported to be stolen from Alberta.

“Police are investigating its possible connection to the shooting at this time,” said West.

To complicate matters, police say they were alerted on Monday to a newer black Ford Bronco that had bullet holes in it.

The Bronco was found in the area of Harbourfront Drive and Marine Park Drive.

Click to play video: 'One dead, one seriously injured in targeted Chilliwack, B.C. double shooting'
One dead, one seriously injured in targeted Chilliwack, B.C. double shooting

“Police are confident that this was a targeted attack,” said West.

Trending Now

“The male who was in hospital has known ties to an organized crime group from outside the Salmon Arm area.”

Story continues below advertisement

If you have dashcam or security video from along Harbourfront Drive area or the hospital area of a newer black Ford Bronco on Sunday, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., you are asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment at 250-832-6044.

Click to play video: 'VPD investigating deadly targeted shooting'
VPD investigating deadly targeted shooting
CrimeShuswapSalmon ArmOrganized Crimetargeted shootingSalmon Arm ShootingTargeted AttackShuswap Lakes General HospitalShuswap crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers