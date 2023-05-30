Senior ticketed after crashing car into Didsbury, Alta. library

Send this page to someone via email

The Didsbury, Alta., library has closed to the public and is expected to remain closed for several days after a car smashed through the front window Monday afternoon.

RCMP officials confirm a Volkswagen Golf crashed into the exterior of the library, located at 2033 19th Avenue, at around 4 p.m.

A library employee who was inside the building at the time suffered minor injuries.

The 80-year-old driver of the car was uninjured. RCMP say the driver was ticketed for traffic violations. Mounties have ruled out drugs and alcohol as contributing factors in the crash.

The extent of the damage to the building has not been confirmed. The front window has since been boarded over and, according to the library’s website, the library is not expected to reopen until Monday, June 5.

The town of Didsbury is located approximately 60 kilometres north of Calgary.