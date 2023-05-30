Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Senior ticketed after crashing car into Didsbury, Alta. library

By Ryan White Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 6:50 pm
Firefighters survey the damage to the Didsbury Municipal Library on May 29 after a car crashed through the front window. View image in full screen
Firefighters survey the damage to the Didsbury Municipal Library on May 29 after a car crashed through the front window. Southern Alberta District RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Didsbury, Alta., library has closed to the public and is expected to remain closed for several days after a car smashed through the front window Monday afternoon.

RCMP officials confirm a Volkswagen Golf crashed into the exterior of the library, located at 2033 19th Avenue, at around 4 p.m.

A library employee who was inside the building at the time suffered minor injuries.

The 80-year-old driver of the car was uninjured. RCMP say the driver was ticketed for traffic violations. Mounties have ruled out drugs and alcohol as contributing factors in the crash.

The extent of the damage to the building has not been confirmed. The front window has since been boarded over and, according to the library’s website, the library is not expected to reopen until Monday, June 5.

Story continues below advertisement

The town of Didsbury is located approximately 60 kilometres north of Calgary.

Damage to the front window of the Didsbury Municipal Library following a May 29 crash. (RCMP) View image in full screen
Damage to the front window of the Didsbury Municipal Library following a May 29 crash. (RCMP).
RCMP DidsburyCar crash Didsbury libraryDidsbury libraryDidsbury Municipal LibraryLibrary crashSenior crashes carSenior ticketed Didsbury
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers