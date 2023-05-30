Wascana Pool in Regina reopens to the public with new features

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Regina will soon enjoy the exciting new facilities at the Wascana pool which will open June 8.

The pool was closed in 2019, and more than three years later, the city is ready to reopen it with vibrant and inclusive new facilities.

“We would also have specialty swims, adapted swims, we would have a toonie swim for teens, we would have a $5 family swim. We will continue our free swim on Tuesday evenings and Friday mornings,” said Bobbie Selinger, City of Regina community and recreation program manager.

Residents will enjoy waterslides, a beach entry leisure pool, lazy river, lap pool, diving tank, hot tub and climbing wall. There is also a playground and spray pad outside the pool facilities.

The pool was built to be more accessible for people living with disabilities. Features include zero-depth entry options into the pools, fully accessible all-gender washrooms, change rooms, accessible side-by-side slides as well as braille tactile markings and a tactile map for those with visual impairment.

“We made sure that things like ramps were put in all the pools, there are also the subtle things like the low fence around the playground as well as braille in areas you will not expect it,” said Eric de Waal, city center precinct captain senior project manager.

"We focused on lots of little details."

The city took into consideration sustainability. It was designed with a regenerative pool water filtration system, a highly efficient water heating plant, solar panels, and the city’s first recirculating spray pad.

The city worked with several regional companies and individuals like local Anishinaabe-Saulteaux artist from the Key First Nation, Larissa Kitchemonia, who designed the entrance gate.

For ease of accessing the water slide, city council approved an elevator that will be installed later.

The renewal project cost $16.4 million. The Government of Saskatchewan provided $12 million through the Municipal Economic Enhancement program. The City of Regina took care of the remaining cost.

Admission will cost $15 per family and $ 7 for adults.