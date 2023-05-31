Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Youth attacked, kidnapping charges laid against 3 Ontario teens: police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 10:32 am
Top view of black keyboard and handcuffs - cyber crime concept. View image in full screen
Top view of black keyboard and handcuffs - cyber crime concept. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three teens are facing charges for kidnapping and assault after an incident at a Huntsville, Ont., high school.

On May 24, the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police was contacted by school administrators regarding reports of a possible assault.

Police say they started investigating and become aware of a video circling on social media.

Police charged two girls aged 15 and 17 with assault, assault with a weapon, theft under $5,000, and forcible confinement.

On Wednesday, OPP announced an 18-year-old girl was also facing the same charges, and all three were facing an additional charge for kidnapping.

Trending Now

All three are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

Identities of anyone under 18 years old charged with a crime cannot be disclosed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Advertisement
More on Crime
AssaultKidnappingForcible ConfinementHuntsville OPPteen assaultHuntsville OntarioHuntsville assaultHuntsville high school assaultOntario Assualt
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers