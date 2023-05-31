Youth attacked, kidnapping charges laid against 3 Ontario teens: police

See more sharing options

Three teens are facing charges for kidnapping and assault after an incident at a Huntsville, Ont., high school.

On May 24, the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police was contacted by school administrators regarding reports of a possible assault.

Police say they started investigating and become aware of a video circling on social media.

Police charged two girls aged 15 and 17 with assault, assault with a weapon, theft under $5,000, and forcible confinement.

On Wednesday, OPP announced an 18-year-old girl was also facing the same charges, and all three were facing an additional charge for kidnapping.

All three are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

Identities of anyone under 18 years old charged with a crime cannot be disclosed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.