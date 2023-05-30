Second Winnipegger wins $1 million Lotto 6/49 prize

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in less than a week, a Winnipegger has become $1 million richer.

Barbara Ducharme and her husband have been playing the same Lotto 6/49 numbers for 27 years.

On May 18 she received a phone call informing her she won the Gold Ball Draw from a ticket she purchased online.

In a press release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, Durcharme said the win was a surprise, and she hasn’t yet decided what to do with the winnings.

Ducharme is the second winner of a million-dollar prize as of late. Last week the WCLC announced Winnipeg man Sipho Simani won $1 million on a Lotto 6/49 ticket he bought from a local grocery store.