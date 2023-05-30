Kelowna man saved by strangers, emergency workers after leg stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., man owes his life to strangers who saved him from a potentially life-threatening stab wound, police say.

Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, a 37-year-old man was stabbed in the leg outside of Orchard Park Mall.

Mounties said after he was transported to the hospital, police were told by the medical staff that he had sustained a severe injury and would have bled to death were it not for the quick response of the first responders and several bystanders who stepped in to assist.

The victim remains in the hospital where he continues to recover, RCMP said.

Witnesses told police a group of men had been in a fight with the victim which resulted in his injuries.

“Following the stabbing, the four individuals involved all fled on bikes in various directions but surveillance collected at the scene provided officers with a clear description of the primary suspect,” RCMP said.

Within 20 minutes, the suspect was located and arrested for aggravated assault.

He was later released with several conditions and will attend court at a later date.