  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Fire

90-hectare fire burning out of control on northern Vancouver Island

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 4:18 pm
The Newcastle Creek fire is burning out of control 5.5 kilometres west of the village of Sayward on northern Vancouver Island. It was reported Monday afternoon and is estimated to be 90 hectares in size.
Some 30 firefighters are battling an out-of-control wildfire on northern Vancouver Island that is suspected to be caused by humans.

The Newcastle Creek fire, roughly 5.6 kilometres west of Sayward, was first reported on Monday and has since grown to about 90 hectares in size.

Air tankers and helicopters have been deployed to battle the blaze, the Strathcona Regional District said Tuesday, but for the moment there is no threat to critical infrastructure or homes.

“Communities in the Strathcona Regional District may be experiencing various levels of wildfire smoke from the Newcastle Creek wildfire in Sayward,” reads a news release.

“It is an important health concern for our region as it is a complex mixture of air pollutants.”

The Village of Sayward and Strathcona Regional District has opened an emergency operations centre.

To date, no air quality notices have been issued, but the district is encouraging residents to sign up for its alerts, where updates will be shared.

Face masks may provide some protection from smoke, it added, if no portable air cleaners are available in the home. Meanwhile, residents can reduce outdoor activity if air quality becomes poor, ensure they have plenty of water, and keep windows and doors closed if smoke thickens.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, there are 59 active wildfires in the province, only one of which — the Donnie Creek wildfire near Prince George — is considered highly visible, posing possible risk to human health and safety.

