Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

What happened to… Thai cave rescue, Part 1

By Rheegan Goodale Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 7:00 am
In this July 3, 2018 image taken from video provided by the Thai Navy Seals, Thai boys are with Navy Seals inside the Mae Sai cave, northern Thailand. View image in full screen
In this July 3, 2018 image taken from video provided by the Thai Navy Seals, Thai boys are with Navy Seals inside the Mae Sai cave, northern Thailand. Thai Navy Seal via AP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

On this episode of What happened to…?, Erica Vella revisits the Thai cave rescue and the international efforts that went into the mission to save the 12 boys and their soccer coach.

The 2018 Thai cave rescue quickly became an international spectacle that captured the attention of people all around the world.

Story continues below advertisement

Twelve boys and their soccer coach were exploring the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai when the cave suddenly flooded, trapping the team. Monsoon season came early that year, and the cave became blocked by heavy rainwater.

Rick Stanton is one of the world’s most renowned cave divers and travelled from England to assist with the rescue.

“When we arrived on site, there was. It was complete chaos,” he said.

More on World

“It was hundreds and hundreds, if not thousands, of people milling around.”

Stanton got to work right away under difficult conditions and he knew accessing the cave wasn’t going to be easy.

“The cave was continuing to flood to the point that we could not dive beyond the third chamber. It was impossible to progress. There was a narrowing of the passage and the current was so strong. So we said it is impossible to go upstream,” he said.

Thanet Natisri is an expert in water management. He is originally from Thailand but moved to the United States as a teenager. He often returns to Thailand to work on government projects.

Trending Now

When he heard about the rescue efforts that were underway, he travelled to Tham Luang to offer his expertise in hopes of helping Stanton and other divers continue their mission.

Story continues below advertisement

“Really, the solution was to somehow stop the currents — make it less strong than it is, so the divers could continue to search for the boys. And in order to do that, it’s pumping out water, second is stop it from going into the first place,” Natisri said.

Stanton said conditions were inconceivable as he dove through the pitch-dark cave.

“You cannot see where you’re going,” he said.

“And at the same time, feeling around for bodies, which you might have to do.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "And at the same time, feeling around for bodies, which you might have to do.

“We didn’t want to swim past them.… That’s when everything changed.”

On this episode of What happened to…? Erica Vella revisits the incredible Thai Cave rescue mission. She speaks with diver Rick Stanton about the wins, the challenges and ultimately, how it was pulled off. She also speaks to water management expert Thanet Natisri to find out how the cave was made safe enough for divers to enter.

Thai cave rescuemonsoonWhat happened to...? podcastChiang RaiWhat happened toTham LuangDiver rescueRick StantonThai monsoon season
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices