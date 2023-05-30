Toronto man charged after Montreal woman brought into sex trade: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been arrested in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said in November 2022, officers launched a human trafficking investigation after a woman from Montreal was allegedly recruited and brought to Toronto to work in the sex trade.

Police said through the use of “deception and coercion,” the woman was allegedly sex trafficked over a five-day period at “numerous” adult entertainment clubs in the Toronto-area.

“All of the money earned throughout the trafficking period was turned over,” police said in a news release.

Officers said the woman escaped the situation and contacted police.

On May 15, a 38-year-old Toronto man was arrested.

Officers said he has been charged with trafficking in persons by exercising control, trafficking in persons by recruiting, financial or material benefit of trafficking of a person over 18, procuring or exercising control and material benefit from sexual services.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on May 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.