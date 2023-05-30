Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man charged after Montreal woman brought into sex trade: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 1:52 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been arrested in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said in November 2022, officers launched a human trafficking investigation after a woman from Montreal was allegedly recruited and brought to Toronto to work in the sex trade.

Police said through the use of “deception and coercion,” the woman was allegedly sex trafficked over a five-day period at “numerous” adult entertainment clubs in the Toronto-area.

“All of the money earned throughout the trafficking period was turned over,” police said in a news release.

Officers said the woman escaped the situation and contacted police.

On May 15, a 38-year-old Toronto man was arrested.

Trending Now

Officers said he has been charged with trafficking in persons by exercising control, trafficking in persons by recruiting, financial or material benefit of trafficking of a person over 18, procuring or exercising control and material benefit from sexual services.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on May 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeTPSHuman TraffickingCrime Torontohuman trafficking investigationToronto Human Traffickinginvestigation human trafficking
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers