Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite down nearly 200 points as price of oil falls

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2023 11:45 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov.11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov.11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 200 points as the price of oil fell and losses in the energy and base metal stocks helped lead the way lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 187.10 points at 19,780.85.

In New York, where markets had been closed Monday for Memorial Day, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 183.06 points at 32,910.28. The S&P 500 index was down 2.62 points at 4,202.83, while the Nasdaq composite was up 56.90 points at 13,032.59.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.54 cents US compared with 73.57 cents US on Monday.

Trending Now

The July crude contract was down US$2.62 from Friday at US$70.05 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 11 cents from Friday at US$2.31 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$13.20 from Friday at US$1,976.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was down two cents from Friday at US$3.66 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Money
EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangetsx s&p
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers