See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton police are looking into reports shots were fired from a vehicle in the area of Red Hill Valley Parkway near Mud Street Monday night.

Investigators are suggesting the incident was “likely targeted” and potentially “road rage.”

Witnesses and surveillance video are being sought by detectives, who say the occurrence happened just before 10 p.m.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.