2 cars set ablaze in east Montreal Tuesday morning

Two cars parked in front of a commercial building in east Montreal were set on fire in the middle of the night on Tuesday.

At around 2:30 a.m., a 911 call was made reporting two vehicles on fire on Notre-Dame Street, near the intersection of Broadway Avenue.

Firefighters from the Montreal Fire Department managed to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings, but the cars suffered significant damage.

There were no reported injuries and no suspects have been identified. No incendiary object was found on the scene.

The police will be looking at local surveillance cameras to assist in the investigation, which has been taken over by the criminal arson squad.