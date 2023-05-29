23-year-old Brampton man dies in single-car crash in Caledon

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say a man from Brampton has died following a crash in Caledon early Monday.

Police said the single-car collision happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Shaws Creek Road between Caledon East Garafraxa Townline and Highpoint Side Road.

Investigators said the man, a 23-year-old Brampton resident, was the only person in the car.

He died from his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

In an update just after 11 a.m., officers said Shaws Creek Road would be reopening shortly.

UPDATE: Shortly after 1:30 a.m. this morning, #CaledonOPP and emergency crews responded to a fatal single motor vehicle collision. The 23-year-old male driver from Brampton and lone occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene. Shaws Creek Rd will be re-opening shortly. ^jb pic.twitter.com/VFd5yUS677 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) May 29, 2023