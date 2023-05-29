Menu

Canada

23-year-old Brampton man dies in single-car crash in Caledon

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 11:35 am
Police close off Shaws Creek Road in Caledon on May 29, 2023. View image in full screen
Police close off Shaws Creek Road in Caledon on May 29, 2023. OPP / Twitter
The Ontario Provincial Police say a man from Brampton has died following a crash in Caledon early Monday.

Police said the single-car collision happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Shaws Creek Road between Caledon East Garafraxa Townline and Highpoint Side Road.

Investigators said the man, a 23-year-old Brampton resident, was the only person in the car.

He died from his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

In an update just after 11 a.m., officers said Shaws Creek Road would be reopening shortly.

