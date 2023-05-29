Death of Emara, beloved giraffe, confirmed as ‘tragic accident’: Calgary Zoo

Emara the 12-year-old giraffe’s death has been confirmed as a “tragic accident” by the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.

“Our entire zoo family is still mourning this sudden and tragic loss,” said Colleen Baird, interim associate director of animal care and welfare at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.

“From the staff and volunteers who loved and cared for her to the visitors she inspired each visit, Emara will be missed by all.”

The zoo confirmed that early May 19, before any staff were present, Emara had gotten one of her ossicones – horns – caught on a cable surrounding her enclosure. The zoo says this likely resulted in a fall against the fence and caused her to break her neck.

Zoo staff found Emara unresponsive against the fence. A necropsy revealed that she died quickly, and staff said it was a relief that she didn’t suffer.

“At 12 years old, Emara was in the prime of her life and had been in excellent health prior to this, so her unexpected departure is being felt deeply by all of us,” said Dr. Doug Whiteside, interim associate director of animal health and welfare at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.

The zoo said even though the incident seems isolated, they are evaluating the fencing to determine if there are any changes or improvements that can be made to help increase animal safety.

“The health and well-being of all the animals in our care is our top priority. Major life changes such as this not only affect our people but can affect our animal residents as well. We are closely monitoring the zoo’s remaining giraffes, Nabo and Moshi, and so far they are doing well,” added Whiteside.

Emara joined the Calgary Zoo family of animals in 2016 from the San Diego Zoo. She was known for her gentle nature and cautious yet curious personality.

The zoo asks people to keep the staff in their thoughts as they navigate this challenging time of grief. Grief counsellors are being provided for zoo staff. Members of the public are being encouraged to share their well wishes and any fond memories they might have with Emara on social media.