Charges laid in downtown London, Ont. armed robbery, stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Two Londoners are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery and stabbing in the city’s downtown late last week.

On Friday, at 1:45 a.m., police say a man walked by two people, a man and a woman, in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Dundas Street when one of them approached him and reportedly asked for money.

After the man refused, the two individuals followed the victim and assaulted him multiple times.

The male suspect began rummaging through the victim’s property, causing a physical altercation between the two where the victim was then stabbed several times.

According to investigators, a witness saw the altercation and called police.

Officers located the victim and two suspects and both men were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman did not sustain any injuries, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Along with a knife, a set of brass knuckles was also seized.

A 27-year-old London man has been charged with aggravated assault and robbery. A 29-year-old London woman has been charged with failing to comply with a release order and assault.

Both accused are expected to appear in London court Tuesday.