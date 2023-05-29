Victim left with stab wound after being robbed by 4 men in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say a man was left with a stab wound after he was attacked by four others in Waterloo over the weekend.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Hillside Trails near Marsland Drive at around 8:10 p.m. after the robbery was reported, according to police.

They say a man was assaulted by four others as they tried to take his personal belongings.

Police say the victim was left with a stab wound as a result. Paramedics transported him to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers are continuing to investigate and police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.