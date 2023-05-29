Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Motorcyclist dead after crash in King Township

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 8:50 am
A York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

York Regional Police say they are investigating after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle rider in King Township on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Jane Street between Lloydtown-Aurora Road and Davis Drive at around 7:55 a.m. for reports of a serious collision.

Police said a motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene but they did not have an age or gender.

Roads are closed in the area and police are advising motorists to take another route.

They also said the major collision unit is on the way to investigate the crash.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
More on Canada
York Regional PoliceYork RegionMotorcycle CrashJane StreetKingKing TownshipMotorcyclist KilledDavis DriveLloydtown-Aurora Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers