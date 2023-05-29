Motorcyclist dead after crash in King Township

York Regional Police say they are investigating after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle rider in King Township on Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Jane Street between Lloydtown-Aurora Road and Davis Drive at around 7:55 a.m. for reports of a serious collision.
Police said a motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene but they did not have an age or gender.
Roads are closed in the area and police are advising motorists to take another route.
They also said the major collision unit is on the way to investigate the crash.
