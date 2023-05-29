Visiting cadets learn to navigate the waters of Okanagan Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Visiting cadets spent the weekend learning to sail on the waters of Okanagan Lake.

The cadets travelled from Prince Rupert and Smithers, B.C., to learn how to sail at Vernon’s North Okanagan Sailing Association, which trains 16 to 22 sea cadet groups each year.

William Spat from the Prince Rupert Sea Cadets says the program gives kids a chance to explore the country and learn new skills they may not have a chance to learn otherwise.

“We are only here for a weekend, so if you are a sea cadet, part of your sea cadet familiarization is sailboats,” said Spat.

2:22 Vernon pursuing ‘kill to scare’ program for nuisance geese

That means the young cadets can climb into sailboats in Vernon, learn the skill and have fun on the water at the same time.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have never been sailing before today so it was definitely new, to say the least, but I feel like it’s a really good learning opportunity and there’s so many incredible staff here,” said Ally McKay, a sea cadet from Smithers.

The cadet training program is one of many hosted by the not-for-profit society, which aims to introduce people to the sport and get them hooked.

Marc Reinarz, president of the North Okanagan Sailing Association, says he loves sharing his passion for sailing with the next generation of sailors.

“It’s the wind that does it and you play with it you can take it easy and even if the wind picks up you can take it easy,” said Reinarz.

“It’s spectacular, and the best part is there’s no engine running, no noise.”

Besides training Navy cadets throughout the summer, the society helps about 200 community members, both youth and adults, learn how to sail.