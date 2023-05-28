Security guards monitoring northwest Calgary home after fire

Send this page to someone via email

Security guards are monitoring a home in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Rosedale after a serious fire early Sunday morning.

According to footage sent to Global News, the fire happened at 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of 6th Street N.W. near 16 Avenue. The fire damaged parts of the home and the garage, along with a gazebo and a number of other items in the backyard.

Friends of the homeowner told Global News that nobody was inside the house at the time of the fire.

Calgary Fire Department crews are still investigating the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire.