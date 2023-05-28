Saturday night stabbing leaves man dead, Vancouver homicide unit investigating

See more sharing options

One man has died after a reported stabbing in the Vancouver West End neighbourhood.

Vancouver police officers responded to the stabbing around 10 p.m. Saturday near Davie and Bute streets.

The man was taken to hospital where he later died. Police have not identified the victim.

Pictures from the scene show an area sectioned off by yellow police tape.

View image in full screen An investigation is ongoing looking into the killing of a man in downtown Vancouver. Global News

A number of evidence cones are scene scattered around the scene.

“No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500.