Saturday night stabbing leaves man dead, Vancouver homicide unit investigating

One man has died after a reported stabbing in the Vancouver West End neighbourhood.
Vancouver police officers responded to the stabbing around 10 p.m. Saturday near Davie and Bute streets.
The man was taken to hospital where he later died. Police have not identified the victim.
Pictures from the scene show an area sectioned off by yellow police tape.
A number of evidence cones are scene scattered around the scene.
Targeted shooting outside Coquitlam businesses
“No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing,” said Const. Tania Visintin.
Trending Now
Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500.
More on Crime
Comments