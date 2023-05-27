Menu

Crime

Man and woman from Abbotsford charged in March homicide

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 27, 2023 6:23 pm
Abbotsford man shot inside home with family nearby
A 41-year-old Abbotsford man is dead after he was shot by intruders while other family members were in the house. Neighbours ay they heard gunshots and tires squealing in the area near Stoney Creek Park late Monday night. Today, we're learning more from an eyewitness about how this unfolded. Emad Agahi has more – Mar 22, 2022
An Abbotsford man and woman have been charged in relation to a homicide that took place in March.

On March 21 at around 10 p.m. a man was found inside a home on Latimer Street, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

The victim was later identified as 41-year-old Chad Colivas of Abbotsford.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Chad Colivas of Abbotsford.
The victim was identified as 41-year-old Chad Colivas of Abbotsford. IHIT

On May 26, B.C. homicide investigators (IHIT) arrested 22-year-old Tanner Fox and 30-year-old Laetitia Acera, both of Abbotsford, in relation to the fatal shooting.

Fox has been charged with second-degree murder and Acera has been charged with manslaughter.

“This has been a dynamic and complex investigation,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

“As always, IHIT is grateful for its strong partnership with the Abbotsford Police Department and the other integrated teams, and the strong work completed by all investigators, which led to these results.”

IIO report clears officer involved in deadly Langley shooting

Police said they do not believe the homicide is associated with the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.

As the matter is now before the courts, police are not releasing any more information.

Targeted shooting outside Coquitlam businesses
IHITAbbotsford policeBC homicideAbbotsford homicideAbbyPDIntergrated Homicide Investigation TeamAbbotsford suspects arrestedLaetitia AceraTanner Fox
