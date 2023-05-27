Annual bat count in B.C. crucial for bat survival

Send this page to someone via email

With warmer temperatures sticking around in the evening, residents may start to see more bats back in the Okanagan.

With their return, the BC Annual Bat Count is looking for volunteers to keep track of just how many of the flying creatures are present at roost sites across the valley.

“Bats are really important, and they are endangered. Here in the Okanagan, we have about 20 different places that we count,” said Paula Rodriguez de la Vega, Okanagan region coordinator of the BC Community Bat program.

1:51 RDCO hosting bat exhibit in Kelowna

One of the more familiar species in bat boxes is the little brown myotis. The organization says that the species is an essential part of our ecology, consuming many insect pests each night.

Story continues below advertisement

The species is currently at risk of endangerment due to a fungal bat disease called white-nose syndrome. This year, the fungus has been detected for the first time in B.C.

“The reason for monitoring and doing bat counts is so we can figure out, OK, how are the populations doing, are they still OK? We still have bats, how many do we have? Then if white-nose syndrome does arrive, if or when, then we’ll be able to see that,” said Rodriguez de la Vega.

1:55 Alberta bat populations at risk after fungus found in province

The fungal disease is fatal to bats, but not to other animals or humans. The B.C. government says the syndrome can be devasting to bat colonies, with mortality rates in some cases being 80 to 100 per cent.

“(I) can’t imagine there’s anything that’s going to stop it. You know, there’s no other jurisdiction that’s been able to keep white-nose out and prevent its spread,” said Ryan Rainville, general manager of Skedaddle Humane Wildlife Control.

Story continues below advertisement

With white-nose syndrome concerns, Rainville says the protection of bat populations is crucial.

“(Their) role in terms of the ecosystem, I think that we as humans would appreciate, is their ability to eat insects. That typically is going to be flying insects generally,” said Rainville.

1:51 Bat pups learning to fly in the Okanagan

A simple way to support bats in the Okanagan is by participating in the BC Annual Bat Count in June. The program needs more volunteers to count bats at local roost sites and aid with colony reports.

People are needed for bat counts in Fintry, Sun-Oka Beach provincial park and Okanagan Lake South. Residents in the Peachland, Kaleden and Vernon areas will also be able to participate.

Volunteers wait outside a known roost site, such as a bat box, barn, or attic, and count bats as they fly out at twilight. A guano sample can also be sent in to identify the species of bat at the roost site.

Story continues below advertisement

Four counts are set to take place this spring and summer. Two between June 1 and June 21, and two more between July 11 and Aug. 5.

“The reason we have two bat counting windows is that the female bats are pregnant right now. They start giving birth to pups in June. The first count, you’re only counting the females. The second bat count window, you’re counting the females and the pups,” said Rodriguez de la Vega.

More information on the annual count is available on the BC Bats website.