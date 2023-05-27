BC Cattlemen’s Convention returns to Vernon with focus on next generation of agriculture

The annual BC Cattlemen’s Convention has returned to Vernon for its 95th year.

The theme of this year’s event is the next generation of farming and how technology can play a role in shaping the future of the agriculture industry.

“It’s very much a family-driven business, and kids are watching their parents work 24/7 365 on the ranch because that’s what you do, and some of them are not following in their parents’ footsteps,” explained organizer Tony Acland.

“The technology that’s coming is alleviating a lot of the workload, so the more technology that comes along that better off everybody is going to be, and people can work longer and maybe the younger generation will come up and appreciate that.”

From solar electric fences to robotic pesticide sprayers, and even drones that can help with seeding and fertilizing – there is no shortage of high-tech farming equipment at this event.

“We can go out there with these multi-spectral cameras (drones) and say, ‘you know what, I only need to apply that chemical to these specific little areas’ and maybe it’s only 10 per cent of your field, and a drone can do that and know exactly where it is,” said Jody Stump, whose demonstrating drones at the convention for her company, McCall Managment Ltd.

“I can program a drone with a flight path accuracy of two centimetres.”

While the drones have yet to be approved by the federal government for use in Canada, the idea is catching the attention of those in the agriculture industry.

“You think about certain properties that aren’t necessarily accessible by machinery, so that excites me to think ‘hey, maybe there’s some way to spray there and also re-seed it,’” said rancher Russell Armstrong.

“There is also the regular farmland where I think it’s going to be great because now you’re flying a drone up and down the field and not wearing out a tractor.”

Over 400 ranchers from across B.C. are expected to attend this year’s convention at Kal Tire Place, and the doors are open to the public on Saturday starting at 7 a.m.