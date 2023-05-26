Man seriously injured during random Churchill Square stabbing in downtown Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A man was stabbed and taken to hospital in serious condition Friday morning just outside Edmonton city hall.

Police said officers responded to reports of a stabbing just before 8:30 a.m. in Churchill Square.

Police said a fight reportedly took place between two men and one stabbed the other before heading towards the Churchill LRT station.

Police said it notified the Edmonton Transit Service and trains were held at Churchill Station.

“Officers located the suspect moments later on the LRT platform and took him into custody without incident. Charges are pending,” police said.

EMS responded, treated and took the injured man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, where he remains.

The two men were not known to one another, police said.