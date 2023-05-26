Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man seriously injured during random Churchill Square stabbing in downtown Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 6:34 pm
The Churchill Square LRT station in downtown Edmonton on Friday, May 26, 2023. View image in full screen
The Churchill Square LRT station in downtown Edmonton on Friday, May 26, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man was stabbed and taken to hospital in serious condition Friday morning just outside Edmonton city hall.

Police said officers responded to reports of a stabbing just before 8:30 a.m. in Churchill Square.

Police said a fight reportedly took place between two men and one stabbed the other before heading towards the Churchill LRT station.

Police said it notified the Edmonton Transit Service and trains were held at Churchill Station.

“Officers located the suspect moments later on the LRT platform and took him into custody without incident. Charges are pending,” police said.

Trending Now

EMS responded, treated and took the injured man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, where he remains.

The two men were not known to one another, police said.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeEdmonton policeedmonton police serviceEPSEdmonton crimeDowntown EdmontonEdmonton Transit ServiceChurchill SquareDowntown Edmonton crimeChurchill LRT StationChurchill Square stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers