German airline, Condor, offers non-stop flights from Edmonton airport

Condor airlines, a German airline, is the newest airline to fly to and depart from the Edmonton International Airport.

This is the airline’s relaunch of a plan previously announced in 2019. Direct flights from EIA were scheduled to start June 1, 2020 – unfortunately COVID-19 caused the airline to postpone its launch.

Condor will be offering direct flights to Frankfurt, Germany twice a week. Flights will take off every Tuesday and Friday starting May 26.

The airline uses a Boeing 767-300, which usually seats 259 passengers, and will offer three classes of service – economy, premium and business.

In Frankfurt, Condor offers connecting flight to over 100 destinations within Europe through different airlines and rail partners. Passengers can also easily get connecting flights from Edmonton through their partnership with the airline, WestJet.

“Condor will also be bringing more German tourists to the Alberta region,” said the airline in a press release.