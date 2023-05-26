Body found near North Dakota/Manitoba border

Send this page to someone via email

A man’s body has been found in a drainage ditch near the North Dakota/Manitoba border, U.S. officials say.

In a release Friday, the Pembina County, N.D., sheriff’s office said the body was discovered in a water-filled ditch near the Pembina Port of Entry Thursday afternoon.

An area resident working in a field near Pembina found the body, about 18 metres west of the border crossing, and notified police.

The sheriff’s office said an autopsy has been ordered and police are working to identify the man.