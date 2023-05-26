Menu

Canada

Body found near North Dakota/Manitoba border

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 2:44 pm
The Canada/US border at Emerson as seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Canada/US border at Emerson as seen in this file photo. Canada Border Security Agency
A man’s body has been found in a drainage ditch near the North Dakota/Manitoba border, U.S. officials say.

In a release Friday, the Pembina County, N.D., sheriff’s office said the body was discovered in a water-filled ditch near the Pembina Port of Entry Thursday afternoon.

An area resident working in a field near Pembina found the body, about 18 metres west of the border crossing, and notified police.

The sheriff’s office said an autopsy has been ordered and police are working to identify the man.

Click to play video: 'Group crossing border near Manitoba called 911 suffering from cold, Minnesota sheriff says'
Group crossing border near Manitoba called 911 suffering from cold, Minnesota sheriff says
