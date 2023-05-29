Okanagan weather: Sunny week ahead

Send this page to someone via email

Sunshine settled into the Okanagan valley and it’s expected to see the month of May out.

Temperatures are slated to make it up to around 27 C Monday afternoon before falling back into single digits into Tuesday morning.

Mid-20s C is where daytime highs will land both Tuesday and Wednesday with a few afternoon clouds bubbling up each day.

June starts on Thursday with similar conditions, mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the mid-20s C to finish the week.

The first weekend of the month will see a mix of sun and cloud with highs in the mid-to-upper 20s to low 30s.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

