Okanagan weather: Sunny week ahead

Sunshine settled into the Okanagan valley and it’s expected to see the month of May out.
Temperatures are slated to make it up to around 27 C Monday afternoon before falling back into single digits into Tuesday morning.
Mid-20s C is where daytime highs will land both Tuesday and Wednesday with a few afternoon clouds bubbling up each day.
June starts on Thursday with similar conditions, mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the mid-20s C to finish the week.
The first weekend of the month will see a mix of sun and cloud with highs in the mid-to-upper 20s to low 30s.
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.
Trending Now
More on Canada
Comments