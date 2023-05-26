Guelph man wanted on arrest warrant faces more charges: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service has arrested a man in the downtown who was wanted on outstanding charges.

Officers spotted the man, who investigators allege skipped court, Thursday morning.

Around 8 a.m., officers apprehended the individual, who was wanted on charges that include break and enter.

Investigators say a search turned up a black BB gun, a contaminated digital scale, a small amount of suspected fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and a Visa card in a woman’s name.

A 39-year-old from Guelph is facing additional charges. He was released after a bail hearing and will be back in court on June 16.