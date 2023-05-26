Menu

Crime

Teenage girl taken to hospital after shooting in Brampton: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 12:15 pm
Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., on November 7, 2019. <i data-stringify-type="italic" style="font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif;font-size: 15px">Peel police are investigating after they say six high schools were named in shooting threats posted online. THE</i> CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A teenage girl has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Central Park Drive and Grenoble Boulevard area at around 11:24 a.m. on Friday.

Police told Global News a teenage girl was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

In a tweet, officers said the suspect or suspects were outstanding.

Several schools in the area were placed into a hold and secure as a precaution, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

 

