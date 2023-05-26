Teenage girl taken to hospital after shooting in Brampton: police

A teenage girl has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Brampton, police say.
Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Central Park Drive and Grenoble Boulevard area at around 11:24 a.m. on Friday.
Police told Global News a teenage girl was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
In a tweet, officers said the suspect or suspects were outstanding.
Several schools in the area were placed into a hold and secure as a precaution, police said.
