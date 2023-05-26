Teenage girl taken to hospital after shooting in Brampton: police

Send this page to someone via email

A teenage girl has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Central Park Drive and Grenoble Boulevard area at around 11:24 a.m. on Friday.

Police told Global News a teenage girl was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

In a tweet, officers said the suspect or suspects were outstanding.

Several schools in the area were placed into a hold and secure as a precaution, police said.

UPDATE:

– Grenoble PES

– Greenbriar PES

– Goldcrest PES

– Holy Name of Mary CSS

– St. Thomas Aquinas

– St. Jean Brebeuf CES

– Judith Nyman PSS

– Chinguacousy PSS

– Williams Parkway PES Hold and Secure as precaution. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 26, 2023