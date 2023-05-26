Menu

Canada

Waterloo grandmother ‘shaking and crying’ after big lottery win

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 12:38 pm
Barbara Beacock. View image in full screen
Barbara Beacock. OLG.ca
A Waterloo grandmother was “shaking and crying” after she recently discovered that her lottery ticket was a $300,000 winner.

According to a release from OLG.ca, Barbara Beacock purchased tickets for Instant Jumbo Cash at Lincoln Variety when she discovered the big prize win.

“I won $30, $30 again, and then $300,000! I thought, ‘That can’t be right,’” she explained.

“I was shaking and crying,” she said. “The owner of the store came out from behind the counter, and we hugged and cried together.”

After the discovery, she connected with her husband over the phone but said he was skeptical at first, according to OLG.ca.

Beacock, who regularly plays instant lottery games, has claimed a few small prizes over the years but this is her first big win.

“It doesn’t feel real,” she said recently in Toronto while picking up her winnings. “It’s more than I ever dreamed.”

Babcock says she will buy a new car with some of her winnings while also spoiling her grandkids.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterlooLotteryLottery winOntario Lottery and GamingLottery newsOLG.caWaterloo grandmother lottery winWaterloo lottery win
