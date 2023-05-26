Menu

Fire

Winnipeg firefighters extinguish grass fire early Friday as conditions ripen for more

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 10:32 am
A Winnipeg fire truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News / File
Winnipeg fire crews were busy early Friday with a large grass fire adjacent to a rail line near Sutherland Avenue.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said firefighters were called to the scene around 2:50 a.m., and with the help of a drone and a thermal imaging camera, were able to locate hotspots.

The fire was under control within about 40 minutes, and the WFPS said the preliminary investigation suggests it may have been caused by sparks from a passing train.

WFPS equipment battling grass fires

The city is expecting hot, dry and windy conditions over the next few days — prime conditions for grass and brush fires.

The WFPS said due to conditions, it’s likely that all fires within city limits will be prohibited this weekend, including in fire pits, and that residents should pay attention to weather forecasts before starting fires.

More information about grass fires and prevention is available on the city of Winnipeg’s website.

Grass fires could spark more in coming weeks
Winnipeg fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceWFPSGrass Firebrush fireFire PreventionWinnipeg firefighters
