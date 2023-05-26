Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, May 26

Baroque music, vegetable garden tips and the Saskatchewan Marathon.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, May. 26, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Baroque music comes to Saskatoon
Alexa Haynes-Pilon talks about baroque music and the sound she brings as a cellist.
She says they try to imitate the music from 1600 to 1750.
She takes the stage on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Cathedral.
Garden Tips gets your green thumbs going
Jill Vanduyvendyk with Dutch Growers talks about getting started on your vegetable garden.
She says food security is a huge topic, adding that this is a way to create some food security in your own home.
Vanduyvendyk talked tomatoes, cucumbers, edible flowers and celery.
Saskatchewan Marathon hits the ground running this weekend
Amy Wall, volunteer co-ordinator with the Saskatchewan Marathon, says people can get involved in volunteering for the event.
She says people can help hand out water as well as many other volunteer opportunities.
Wall says people from across the province and country will be out at the event this weekend.
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, May. 26
Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, May. 26.
Comments