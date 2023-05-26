Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, May 26

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 11:23 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, May. 26'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, May. 26
A seasonal last weekend of May — Chantal Wagner with what you need to know in your Friday, May. 26, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Baroque music, vegetable garden tips and the Saskatchewan Marathon.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, May. 26, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Baroque music comes to Saskatoon

Alexa Haynes-Pilon talks about baroque music and the sound she brings as a cellist.

She says they try to imitate the music from 1600 to 1750.

She takes the stage on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Cathedral.

Click to play video: 'Alexa Haynes-Pilon coming home with SSO'
Alexa Haynes-Pilon coming home with SSO

Garden Tips gets your green thumbs going

Jill Vanduyvendyk with Dutch Growers talks about getting started on your vegetable garden.

She says food security is a huge topic, adding that this is a way to create some food security in your own home.

Vanduyvendyk talked tomatoes, cucumbers, edible flowers and celery.

Click to play video: 'Garden Tips for May 26'
Garden Tips for May 26

Saskatchewan Marathon hits the ground running this weekend

Amy Wall, volunteer co-ordinator with the Saskatchewan Marathon, says people can get involved in volunteering for the event.

She says people can help hand out water as well as many other volunteer opportunities.

Wall says people from across the province and country will be out at the event this weekend.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Marathon is this weekend'
Saskatchewan Marathon is this weekend

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, May. 26

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, May. 26.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, May. 26'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, May. 26
