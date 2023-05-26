Tight-knit community supports growing Filipino music scene in Winnipeg

Winnipeg is well-known for its large and vibrant Filipino population, and while cultural traditions and celebrations abound in the city, some Filipino Winnipeggers have been steadily working to build a community of a different kind.

Julius Eugenio, who sings and plays bass in lo-fi alt-rock trio Humous, says the city has been home to a growing independent Filipino music scene in recent years, and it’s starting to get wider recognition.

“There are lots of activities within the community itself, but a small amount of focus is given to Filipino alternative bands,” he said.

“We celebrate Filipino heritage, but it’s always about lumpia and adobo. … Why not Filipino alternative bands for a change?”

Eugenio, who will be performing with Humous on Saturday at “Five Against the Wall,” a showcase of Filipino rock acts at X-Cues Cafe & Lounge on Sargent Avenue, said the bands in the community work hard at promoting each other.

“We have longed so much for this kind of community, especially with bands,” he said.

“Most of the time when Filipinos get together, they would normally do causal karaoke, … but between the Filipino alternative bands here in Winnipeg, there’s a tight-knit setting — you can feel the vibe.

"Even though there's not a lot of original Filipino bands here, we are trying the best we can to involve ourselves in each other's endeavours — we help each other out, we promote each other."

Also performing Saturday is Velvet Blitz, a hard rock/punk/funk/blues outfit. Adrian Villanueva, who sings and plays multiple instruments in the band, said there’s been an explosion in demand for Filipino music since the pandemic — not only in the local scene, but for touring acts as well.

Villaneuva said Winnipeg, with its large population of expats, has long been a hotspot for Filipino touring acts, and after a few years of cancelled shows due to COVID-19, the community is coming out in force to live shows again.

“We’re open again to invite Filipino bands from the Philippines. But not just that. We also have an increase in local Filipino bands here in Winnipeg and (elsewhere) in Manitoba as well.”

Villanueva credits artists like Humous, which is celebrating a decade as a band in 2023, as role models in the community, showing up-and-coming musicians that there are opportunities beyond just playing in cover bands.

“2023 is a really blessed year for the Filipino band scene,” Eugenio said.

“The way we appreciate new bands coming out … there’s just no other way but to support them.”

Humous and Velvet Blitz perform Saturday alongside Electric Boneyard, What The Funk, and Awfully Quiet at X-Cues Cafe & Lounge.