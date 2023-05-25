Man charged for alleged baseball bat assault in Thompson

Send this page to someone via email

A Thompson man is facing charges after an incident involving an alleged home invasion in which a male victim was beat with a baseball bat.

RCMP say they were called to a home on Brandon Crescent just after 10 p.m. Tuesday evening. Officers found an injured 21-year-old and he was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Mounties say a male broke into the residence and assaulted the victim before fleeing. A suspect was later located and arrested.

A 27-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault, break and enter with intent and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was remanded into custody.