Crime

Man charged for alleged baseball bat assault in Thompson

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 6:32 pm
An RCMP police vehicle is shown in this April 28, 2023 file photo. View image in full screen
An RCMP police vehicle is shown in this April 28, 2023 file photo. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
A Thompson man is facing charges after an incident involving an alleged home invasion in which a male victim was beat with a baseball bat.

RCMP say they were called to a home on Brandon Crescent just after 10 p.m. Tuesday evening. Officers found an injured 21-year-old and he was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Mounties say a male broke into the residence and assaulted the victim before fleeing. A suspect was later located and arrested.

A 27-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault, break and enter with intent and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was remanded into custody.

Click to play video: 'Thompson RCMP looking for suspect in connection with mall sexual assault'
Thompson RCMP looking for suspect in connection with mall sexual assault
RCMPAssaultHome InvasionThompsonManitoba crimeNorthern ManitobaBaseball Bat
