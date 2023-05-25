Menu

Canada

Global Halifax and N.B. journalists named finalists in RTDNA eastern region

By The Staff Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 4:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia coastal communities come together in post-Fiona cleanup'
Nova Scotia coastal communities come together in post-Fiona cleanup
Hurricane Fiona certainly hit parts of Colchester and Pictou counties in N.S. hard. As Callum Smith reports, damage is significant along the coast, but people are trying to remain optimistic as the community comes together – Sep 28, 2022
Global News has been named as a finalist in four categories of the 2023 RTDNA Canada eastern region awards.

The RTDNA Canada Awards recognizes the achievements of  journalists, programs, platforms, stations and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

The Global Halifax and Global New Brunswick journalists named finalists are:

Regional award winners will be announced on June 15.

The national and best Canadian local news awards winners will be announced on Oct. 21.

