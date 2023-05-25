Global Halifax and N.B. journalists named finalists in RTDNA eastern region

See more sharing options

Global News has been named as a finalist in four categories of the 2023 RTDNA Canada eastern region awards.

The RTDNA Canada Awards recognizes the achievements of journalists, programs, platforms, stations and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.

The Global Halifax and Global New Brunswick journalists named finalists are:

Regional award winners will be announced on June 15.

The national and best Canadian local news awards winners will be announced on Oct. 21.