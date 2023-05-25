Global Halifax and N.B. journalists named finalists in RTDNA eastern region

Global News has been named as a finalist in four categories of the 2023 RTDNA Canada eastern region awards.
The RTDNA Canada Awards recognizes the achievements of journalists, programs, platforms, stations and newsgathering organizations in audio, digital and video.
The Global Halifax and Global New Brunswick journalists named finalists are:
- Alex Cooke – Best Feature News/Digital – N.S. workers say wages, ‘shut up, do your job’ mentality driving labour shortage
- Shelley Steeves – Best Feature/TV – Finding joy in tiny tires
- Alicia Draus – Best Audio-Visual Storytelling – Mawita’jik Competition Pow Wow
- Callum Smith – Best VJ/Video – Fiona Brule Shore Damage
Regional award winners will be announced on June 15.
The national and best Canadian local news awards winners will be announced on Oct. 21.
