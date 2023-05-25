Human remains found in Wasaga Beach under investigation by Ontario Provincial Police

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police are investigating after surveying crews found human remains along an area off of Highway 26 in the Town of Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Members of the Huronia West Detachment of the OPP received a call on Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m. saying that suspected human remains had been located by members of a land surveying company that was working in the area.

Police say the investigation is being conducted by the Huronia West OPP crime unit, with assistance from the OPP forensic identification services, the Office of the Chief Coroner and a forensic anthropologist.

OPP say the remains have since been confirmed to be human and that a post-mortem examination will be conducted to establish identity and a cause of death.

Residents should expect an increased police presence in the area while they investigate.

Investigators believe there is no threat to public safety.