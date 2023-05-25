Waterloo airport to get 2 new aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

The federal Ministry of Transportation is providing Waterloo International Airport with close to $3 million to purchase two aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles.

“This funding for the Region of Waterloo International Airport is good news for the communities the airport serves and will ensure that residents in and around Waterloo Region are able to travel safely and efficiently, whether it be for personal or business reasons,” Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra stated.

We're investing in @FlyYKF with funding for new aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles, and associated equipment. It will enable rapid responses to aviation emergencies while ensuring the safety of passengers, workers, and crew.⬇️https://t.co/uTglK8UImh pic.twitter.com/uUDf3HML2F — Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) May 25, 2023

Regional Chair Karen Redman was on hand at the airport on Thursday morning, where the $3 million funding for the safety vehicles was announced.

“I am proud to have learned about the purchase of this new equipment,” she told reporters gathered for the announcement.

“The airport now has the ability to provide fire service to larger aircraft and has 21 staff cross-trained to provide fire service and other maintenance, making this operation even safer and more efficient than ever.”

The airport continues to grow quickly. As Redman noted, it was the sixth busiest in Canada in 2021, having served 171,828 travellers that year, up 245 per cent from 2019.

“The team at the Region of Waterloo International Airport is world-class and they are all working hard to support the growth of air service in our community,” she said.

“Our airport is becoming pivotal for the low-cost air carrier market in Canada, an important development that is allowing more Canadians to connect coast to coast with loves ones, with colleagues and international markets.”