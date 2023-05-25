Menu

Headline link
Canada

Waterloo airport to get 2 new aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 1:16 pm
The passenger terminal at the Region of Waterloo International Airport in Breslau. View image in full screen
The passenger terminal at the Region of Waterloo International Airport in Breslau. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
The federal Ministry of Transportation is providing Waterloo International Airport with close to $3 million to purchase two aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles.

“This funding for the Region of Waterloo International Airport is good news for the communities the airport serves and will ensure that residents in and around Waterloo Region are able to travel safely and efficiently, whether it be for personal or business reasons,” Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra stated.

Regional Chair Karen Redman was on hand at the airport on Thursday morning, where the $3 million funding for the safety vehicles was announced.

“I am proud to have learned about the purchase of this new equipment,” she told reporters gathered for the announcement.

Trending Now

“The airport now has the ability to provide fire service to larger aircraft and has 21 staff cross-trained to provide fire service and other maintenance, making this operation even safer and more efficient than ever.”

The airport continues to grow quickly. As Redman noted, it was the sixth busiest in Canada in 2021, having served 171,828 travellers that year, up 245 per cent from 2019.

“The team at the Region of Waterloo International Airport is world-class and they are all working hard to support the growth of air service in our community,” she said.

“Our airport is becoming pivotal for the low-cost air carrier market in Canada, an important development that is allowing more Canadians to connect coast to coast with loves ones, with colleagues and international markets.”

