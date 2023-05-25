Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

More than 30K Quebec teachers not legally qualified, auditor general says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2023 12:12 pm
The Quebec government has said it turns to uncertified people to teach in schools because of a shortage of qualified teachers. View image in full screen
The Quebec government has said it turns to uncertified people to teach in schools because of a shortage of qualified teachers. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec’s auditor general says more than one-quarter of teachers who worked in the province’s classrooms during the 2020-21 school year weren’t legally qualified.

Guylaine Leclerc presented her annual report Thursday, revealing that more than 30,000 people who taught in schools during that period did not earn a teaching certificate or a provisional qualification.

The Quebec government has said it turns to uncertified people to teach in schools because of a shortage of qualified teachers.

Leclerc says the province needs a concrete plan to address the teacher shortage, which she says is leading to a decline in the quality of education.

Leclerc’s wide-ranging annual report also found that 73 per cent of contracts issued by regional health authorities between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2022, were awarded without a public tender.

Story continues below advertisement

She says that figure does not include contracts issued under the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Click to play video: 'Quebec’s proposed education reform already under fire'
Quebec’s proposed education reform already under fire
EducationCoalition Avenir QuebecQuebec educationTeachersQuebec schoolsBernard DrainvilleQuebec teachersQuebec Education MinistryGuylaine LeclercQuebec auditor generalQuebec qualified teachersTeaching in Quebec
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers