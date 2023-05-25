SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

Russia signs deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 25, 2023 7:53 am
Belarus needs guarantees Russia will defend it if attacked, Lukashenko says
Belarus needs guarantees Russia will defend it if attacked, Lukashenko says
WATCH - Belarus needs guarantees Russia will defend it if attacked, Lukashenko says – Apr 10, 2023
Russia and Belarus signed a deal on Thursday to formalize the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear missiles on Belarusian territory, a step Moscow said was driven by rising tensions with the West.

“In the context of an extremely sharp escalation of threats on the western borders of Russia and Belarus, a decision was made to take countermeasures in the military-nuclear sphere,” TASS news agency quoted Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying.

The deployment of the missiles was first announced by President Vladimir Putin in March. Since invading Ukraine last year, Putin has said repeatedly that Russia would be ready to use nuclear weapons if needed to defend its “territorial integrity.”

Ukraine says Belarus is a 'nuclear hostage' amid Russian deal to station missiles in the country
Ukraine says Belarus is a ‘nuclear hostage’ amid Russian deal to station missiles in the country

NATO said at the time it did not see any need to adjust its own nuclear posture, though it said Putin’s nuclear rhetoric was “dangerous and irresponsible.” Ukraine said Russia’s ally Belarus had been “taken hostage” by Moscow.

Moscow will retain control over the weapons and any decisions on their use, Shoigu said.

TASS quoted him as saying that Iskander-M missiles, which can carry conventional or nuclear warheads, had been handed to the Belarusian armed forces, and some Su-25 aircraft had been converted for the possible use of nuclear weapons.

“Belarusian servicemen have received the necessary training in Russian training centers,” Shoigu was quoted as saying.

Russia strikes deal to station nuclear weapons in Belarus: Putin
Russia strikes deal to station nuclear weapons in Belarus: Putin

He added that the agreements signed with his Belarusian counterpart covered the procedure for establishing a “special storage facility for nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory.”

Tactical nuclear weapons refer to lower-yield weapons designed for battlefield use, as opposed to strategic ones capable of wiping out entire cities. Russia has not disclosed how many tactical nuclear weapons it has.

