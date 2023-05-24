Manitoba RCMP pursue suspect after armed robbery in Keeseekoowenin First Nation

RCMP say they are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a business in Keeseekoowenin First Nation, Man., on Sunday.
Police say at 11:35 p.m. on May 21, a man carrying a gun went into a business on Road 354 and threatened the employees while demanding cash and cigarettes. No one was physically harmed.
Police say the gun used was described as a sawed-off single-barrel shotgun.
The man then fled the scene and police say they believe he got into a pickup truck that was seen leaving the community headed west on Highway 45.
Police describe the suspect as five-foot-10 in height with a slim build, wearing a black ball cap, grey hoodie and a face mask. The suspected vehicle is described as a newer, dark-coloured lifted diesel pickup truck with bright LED lights that, when running, is excessively noisy.
Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-848-2659, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online.
