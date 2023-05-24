Manitoba RCMP pursue suspect after armed robbery in Keeseekoowenin First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a business in Keeseekoowenin First Nation, Man., on Sunday.

Police say at 11:35 p.m. on May 21, a man carrying a gun went into a business on Road 354 and threatened the employees while demanding cash and cigarettes. No one was physically harmed.

Police say the gun used was described as a sawed-off single-barrel shotgun.

The man then fled the scene and police say they believe he got into a pickup truck that was seen leaving the community headed west on Highway 45.

Police describe the suspect as five-foot-10 in height with a slim build, wearing a black ball cap, grey hoodie and a face mask. The suspected vehicle is described as a newer, dark-coloured lifted diesel pickup truck with bright LED lights that, when running, is excessively noisy.

Photo of the suspect from behind. RCMP

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-848-2659, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online.