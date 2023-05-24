Jagmeet Singh calls out Sask. First Act and Sask. government

Send this page to someone via email

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh took aim at the Saskatchewan First Act and the Sask. Party government during his visit in North Battleford Wednesday.

“Here in Saskatchewan, I know that you’re up against a tough government that’s not recognizing and respecting Indigenous rights. The Saskatchewan First Act is legislation that ignores the rights of Indigenous people. And I want you to know that I think that’s wrong,” Singh said at the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations All-Chiefs Assembly.

Singh spoke at the assembly, and also visited the Wahpeton Dakota Nation School, touching on several topics.

He said if we work in partnership, things get done, good projects get developed, and everyone benefits.

He said economic inclusion is needed, and that development on First Nations land needs to benefit Indigenous people.

Story continues below advertisement

Singh said we need to honour treaty rights, which means shared prosperity.

Things like Indigenous language, housing, health-care and climate change were some of the other key topics Singh touched on.

23:34 Reconciliation in 2022: What’s changed and what hasn’t

“I think it’s also important to acknowledge that Indigenous communities have the solutions. A lot of times those solutions are just not listened to, they’re not supported, they’re not given the power to implement those changes.”

He said it was heartbreaking that the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women crisis is ongoing.

Singh said they are working on implementing what he called a “Red Dress Alert” which would be an immediate way to acknowledge that someone has gone missing.

“We also need to implement all the Calls for Justice.”

Story continues below advertisement

He said implementing the calls from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls was a way to keep people safe.

More to come.