Politics

Jagmeet Singh calls out Sask. First Act and Sask. government

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 24, 2023 5:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Jagmeet Singh renews call to action in address to FSIN assembly'
Jagmeet Singh renews call to action in address to FSIN assembly
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh renewed his call to action Wednesday to address issues facing Indigenous communities; including Indigenous language education, climate change, and justice for missing or murdered "Indigenous communities have the solutions and a lot of times those solutions aren't listened to" Singh said as he addressed the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) All-Chiefs Assembly.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh took aim at the Saskatchewan First Act and the Sask. Party government during his visit in North Battleford Wednesday.

“Here in Saskatchewan, I know that you’re up against a tough government that’s not recognizing and respecting Indigenous rights. The Saskatchewan First Act is legislation that ignores the rights of Indigenous people. And I want you to know that I think that’s wrong,” Singh said at the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations All-Chiefs Assembly.

Singh spoke at the assembly, and also visited the Wahpeton Dakota Nation School, touching on several topics.

He said if we work in partnership, things get done, good projects get developed, and everyone benefits.

“When we’re fighting, it’s no benefit to anyone.”

He said economic inclusion is needed, and that development on First Nations land needs to benefit Indigenous people.

Singh said we need to honour treaty rights, which means shared prosperity.

Things like Indigenous language, housing, health-care and climate change were some of the other key topics Singh touched on.

Click to play video: 'Reconciliation in 2022: What’s changed and what hasn’t'
Reconciliation in 2022: What’s changed and what hasn’t

“I think it’s also important to acknowledge that Indigenous communities have the solutions. A lot of times those solutions are just not listened to, they’re not supported, they’re not given the power to implement those changes.”

He said it was heartbreaking that the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women crisis is ongoing.

Singh said they are working on implementing what he called a “Red Dress Alert” which would be an immediate way to acknowledge that someone has gone missing.

“We also need to implement all the Calls for Justice.”

He said implementing the calls from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls was a way to keep people safe.

More to come.

Saskatchewan NewsNDPFirst NationsJagmeet SinghNorth BattlefordFSINforeign interferenceSask First ActSask. Party Government
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

