Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

More than 200 goats weed out invasive vegetation at Regina’s Wascana Centre

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 24, 2023 2:50 pm
Click to play video: 'More grazing goats back at Wascana Park to help restore prairie grasses'
More grazing goats back at Wascana Park to help restore prairie grasses
Florentine Maathuis, a goat shepherd, discussed Wednesday the positive impacts of grazing goats on natural prairie grasses. Goats offer a natural solution to weed control because they prefer to eat invasive vegetation like clover, alfalfa, and thistle. Maathuis said the project doubled the goats for a total of 270 weed-eaters.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Goats grazing on grass and other vegetation can be seen at Wascana Centre in Regina as part of a project to target invasive weeds.

Sarah Romuld, ecologist with the Provincial Capital Commission, said 270 goats from Elbow, Sask., were brought out to help weed out the weeds and restore some of the native vegetation.

Goats are grazing at Wascana Centre as part of a PCC project. View image in full screen
Goats are grazing at Wascana Centre as part of a PCC project. Global News/ Dave Parsons

“Ideally you graze from anywhere from three to five years depending on how many weeds that you have. So they’re grazing on mostly absinthe, alfalfa, some thistle,” Romuld said.

Story continues below advertisement

She said the intention of the project, which is in its second year, is to target obnoxious and invasive weeds without having to use chemicals or heavy machinery.

“If we did absolutely nothing, no grazing, no chemical use or anything, you’d have those invasive species taking over the preferred Prairie vegetation.”

The goats can be seen in the area until June 1, but residents are being asked to keep their dogs on leashes, as well as stay away from the goats, electric fencing and shepherd while they work away.

Trending Now
Goats are grazing at Wascana Centre as part of a PCC project. View image in full screen
Goats are grazing at Wascana Centre as part of a PCC project. Global News/ Dave Parsons

Florentine Maathius, a goat shepherd looking over the grazing herd with a sheepdog and two border collies, said goats will nibble on the grass, but they prefer the weeds.

“They’re pretty calm, and they are well-behaved in the way that they stay in their fence, they listen well to the dogs when we move them around,” Maathius said.

Advertisement
More on Science and Tech
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsGoatsWeedsProvincial Capital CommissionWascana CentreGrazing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers