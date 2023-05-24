More than 200 goats weed out invasive vegetation at Regina’s Wascana Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Goats grazing on grass and other vegetation can be seen at Wascana Centre in Regina as part of a project to target invasive weeds.

Sarah Romuld, ecologist with the Provincial Capital Commission, said 270 goats from Elbow, Sask., were brought out to help weed out the weeds and restore some of the native vegetation.

View image in full screen Goats are grazing at Wascana Centre as part of a PCC project. Global News/ Dave Parsons

“Ideally you graze from anywhere from three to five years depending on how many weeds that you have. So they’re grazing on mostly absinthe, alfalfa, some thistle,” Romuld said.

She said the intention of the project, which is in its second year, is to target obnoxious and invasive weeds without having to use chemicals or heavy machinery.

“If we did absolutely nothing, no grazing, no chemical use or anything, you’d have those invasive species taking over the preferred Prairie vegetation.”

The goats can be seen in the area until June 1, but residents are being asked to keep their dogs on leashes, as well as stay away from the goats, electric fencing and shepherd while they work away.

View image in full screen Goats are grazing at Wascana Centre as part of a PCC project. Global News/ Dave Parsons

Florentine Maathius, a goat shepherd looking over the grazing herd with a sheepdog and two border collies, said goats will nibble on the grass, but they prefer the weeds.

“They’re pretty calm, and they are well-behaved in the way that they stay in their fence, they listen well to the dogs when we move them around,” Maathius said.