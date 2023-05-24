Menu

Crime

Senior dies after mobility scooter stuck by SUV in Gravenhurst

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 24, 2023 4:07 pm
Mobility scooter struck in Gravenhurst. View image in full screen
Mobility scooter struck in Gravenhurst. Bloomberg | Getty Images
Members of the Bracebridge detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a sport utility vehicle (SUV) and mobility scooter.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Winewood Avenue and Muskoka Road North in Gravenhurst at 10 a.m. on May 19.

The 82-year-old man operating the mobility scooter was transported to a Toronto area trauma centre where he later died.

OPP say a 35-year-old Gravenhurst woman has been charged with an offense under the Highway Traffic Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestopperssdm.com.

