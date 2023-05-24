Senior dies after mobility scooter stuck by SUV in Gravenhurst

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Members of the Bracebridge detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a sport utility vehicle (SUV) and mobility scooter.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Winewood Avenue and Muskoka Road North in Gravenhurst at 10 a.m. on May 19.

The 82-year-old man operating the mobility scooter was transported to a Toronto area trauma centre where he later died.

OPP say a 35-year-old Gravenhurst woman has been charged with an offense under the Highway Traffic Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestopperssdm.com.